Zach Pop Injury: Sidelined by calf strain
The Phillies placed Pop on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a right calf strain.
Pop evidently suffered the injury during an opener assignment Sunday against the Diamondbacks. He will be eligible for activation April 28, but it's too soon to know whether he will be back on that date. Kyle Backhus has taken Pop's spot on the roster and in the Philadelphia bullpen.
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