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Zach Pop News: Back from IL, off 40-man

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

The Phillies reinstated Pop (calf) from the injured list Saturday and designated him for assignment.

Pop landed on the injured list in mid-April after suffering a right calf strain during a spot start. He's been deemed fully healthy after making seven rehab outings in the minors, but with his activation will come his removal from the 40-man roster, as the team needed to clear room for Max Lazar (oblique). The 29-year-old Pop has given up three earned runs over 7.1 innings in the big leagues this season but owns a 9.00 ERA and 2.00 WHIP at Triple-A.

Zach Pop
Philadelphia Phillies
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