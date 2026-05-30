Zach Pop News: Back from IL, off 40-man
The Phillies reinstated Pop (calf) from the injured list Saturday and designated him for assignment.
Pop landed on the injured list in mid-April after suffering a right calf strain during a spot start. He's been deemed fully healthy after making seven rehab outings in the minors, but with his activation will come his removal from the 40-man roster, as the team needed to clear room for Max Lazar (oblique). The 29-year-old Pop has given up three earned runs over 7.1 innings in the big leagues this season but owns a 9.00 ERA and 2.00 WHIP at Triple-A.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zach Pop See More
-
General MLB Article
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker172 days ago
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the AL EastMarch 20, 2025
-
Closer Encounters
Closer Encounters: The Importance of a Good BullpenJune 29, 2023
-
General MLB Article
MLB: Postseason Cheat Sheet and StrategyOctober 6, 2022
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the WeekSeptember 18, 2022
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zach Pop See More