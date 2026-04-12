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Zach Pop News: Drawing emergency start Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Pop is slated to serve as the Phillies' opening pitcher in Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Andrew Painter had been lined up to start the series finale, but Pop will take the hill to begin the game after Painter was a late scratch due to a migraine. Pop hasn't covered more than an inning in any of his appearances in spring training nor during any of his six relief outings so far during the regular season, so he's not expected to provide the Phillies with much length in his first MLB start.

Zach Pop
Philadelphia Phillies
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