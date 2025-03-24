Zach Thompson News: Inks minors deal
Thompson signed a minor-league contract with Atlanta on Oct. 19.
Thompson spent the 2024 season rehabbing after he underwent surgery to address a partially torn flexor tendon He'll toe the rubber for Atlanta's final exhibition game of the spring Tuesday against the Cubs before presumably being reassigned to the minors. Thompson is likely to open the season in the rotation at Triple-A Gwinnett.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now