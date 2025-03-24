Fantasy Baseball
Zach Thompson headshot

Zach Thompson News: Inks minors deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2025 at 9:01am

Thompson signed a minor-league contract with Atlanta on Oct. 19.

Thompson spent the 2024 season rehabbing after he underwent surgery to address a partially torn flexor tendon He'll toe the rubber for Atlanta's final exhibition game of the spring Tuesday against the Cubs before presumably being reassigned to the minors. Thompson is likely to open the season in the rotation at Triple-A Gwinnett.

Zach Thompson
Atlanta Braves
