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Zach Thornton News: Ambushed in big-league debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Thornton (0-1) took the loss Wednesday against Washington, allowing four runs on four hits and two walks in 4.1 innings. He struck out three.

Making his first career major-league start, Thornton struggled across the board Wednesday. The Nationals ambushed the southpaw for three runs in the first inning, but Thornton was at least able to settle down a bit afterward and hold Washington to one run across his next 3.1 frames. He's next tentatively set to take the ball against the Reds, but it remains to be seen if the Mets will call up Jonah Tong from the minor leagues before then.

Zach Thornton
New York Mets
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