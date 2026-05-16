Zach Thornton News: Dark-horse candidate for promotion

Thornton could be a candidate to replace Clay Holmes (fibula) in the Mets' big-league rotation.

Holmes was struck by a comebacker Friday and fractured his right fibula, creating another hole on the big-league staff. While Thornton doesn't have the prospect pedigree of Jonah Tong or Jack Wenninger, his rotation-mates at Triple-A Syracuse, the 24-year-old southpaw has added velocity and advanced quickly through the system since being a fifth-round pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft. Thornton's two-seam and four-seam fastballs sit in the low 90s but can touch 95 mph, and he also works with a potentially plus slider, a cutter, a changeup and a curveball. He was just promoted to Triple-A at the beginning of May, and in two starts for Syracuse he sports a 2.25 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 13:3 K:BB over 12 innings. Thornton isn't yet on the 40-man roster, but he's on turn to replace Holmes having also pitched Friday, and the veteran righty is likely to land on the 60-day IL.