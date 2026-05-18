Zach Thornton News: MLB debut set to come Wednesday

The Mets plan to call up Thornton from Triple-A Syracuse to pitch in Wednesday's game in Washington, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

New York has yet to announce whether Thornton will be utilized as a starter or a bulk reliever in his MLB debut, but in either case, he'll be assuming the rotation spot of Clay Holmes, who was placed on the injured list over the weekend after fracturing his right fibula during Friday's loss to the Yankees. Thornton, a 24-year-old lefty, isn't regarded as a major prospect but has been highly effective between stops at Double-A Binghamton and Syracuse this season, logging a 3.55 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 33:10 K:BB in six starts. The Mets are expected to get Kodai Senga (spine) back from the IL within the next few weeks, but Thornton could still be well positioned to maintain a more permanent spot in the rotation if he can carry over his success from Double-A and Triple-A in his first taste of the majors.