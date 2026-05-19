Zach Thornton headshot

Zach Thornton News: Starting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Thornton will start Wednesday's game against the Nationals, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Thornton's start Wednesday will mark his MLB debut, and the Mets have officially decided not to use the 24-year-old southpaw behind an opener. He'll be filling the opening left in New York's rotation by Clay Holmes (leg), and he should receive several opportunities to make an impression with the big club before Kodai Senga (back) returns from the IL in a few weeks.

Zach Thornton
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zach Thornton See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zach Thornton See More
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
2 days ago