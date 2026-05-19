Zach Thornton News: Starting Wednesday

Thornton will start Wednesday's game against the Nationals, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Thornton's start Wednesday will mark his MLB debut, and the Mets have officially decided not to use the 24-year-old southpaw behind an opener. He'll be filling the opening left in New York's rotation by Clay Holmes (leg), and he should receive several opportunities to make an impression with the big club before Kodai Senga (back) returns from the IL in a few weeks.