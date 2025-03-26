Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Zack Gelof headshot

Zack Gelof Injury: Goes on IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2025 at 9:06pm

The Athletics placed Gelof (wrist) on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.

Gelof underwent surgery Monday to address a fractured hamate bone in his right wrist, and while an official timeline hasn't been provided by the team, procedures of this sort typically entail a 6-to-8-week recovery, per Jason Burke of SI.com. His injury clears the way for 2021 first-round pick Max Muncy to be included on the Opening Day roster, though it's not clear if the 22-year-old will step in as Gelof's direct replacement at second base. The Athletics could also use Max Schuemann at the position.

Zack Gelof
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now