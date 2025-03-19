Zack Gelof Injury: Hit by pitch Wednesday

Gelof was removed in the sixth inning of Wednesday's spring game against Cleveland after being hit by a pitch on his right hand, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Gelof was immediately replaced by Euribiel Angeles after being hit by a pitch thrown by Paul Sewald, and an update on Gelof's right hand will be issued by the team after the game. Gelof is looking to bounce back from a 2024 campaign in which he registered a 34.4 percent strikeout rate and .632 OPS.