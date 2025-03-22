Zack Gelof Injury: May receive further testing

Gelof may undergo further testing on his right hand after not experiencing any improvement since getting hit by a pitch Wednesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

X-rays on Gelof's hand came back negative after he was hit in Wednesday's Cactus League game, though he experienced a bit of swelling which doesn't seem to have gone down. The A's are slightly concerned that Gelof won't be ready for Opening Day, but there is still optimism that he'll recover in time. Max Schuemann would likely be the next man up to start at the keystone if Gelof has to miss time.