Zack Gelof Injury: Needs surgery for hamate fracture
Gelof will undergo surgery Monday to repair a fractured hamate bone in his right hand, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Initial X-rays came back negative after Gelof was hit by a pitch on the right hand Wednesday, but additional imaging revealed the fracture. The 25-year-old doesn't have an official timeline for his return but should be expected to be sidelined for at least the first month of the season.
