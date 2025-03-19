Zack Gelof Injury: Scheduled for X-rays

Gelof will undergo precautionary X-rays on his right hand after getting hit by a pitch in Wednesday's Cactus League game versus the Guardians, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Manager Mark Kotsay said after the game that he believes Gelof will be fine and that the 25-year-old infielder was going to be replaced by a pinch-runner after his at-bat anyway. Gelof has had a solid spring so far, slashing .297/.395/.486 with eight RBI in 15 games, and the results of his X-rays will help determine his availability for Opening Day.