Zack Gelof Injury: Slightly behind schedule
Gelof (shoulder) will be held out of action for the beginning of the Athletics' Cactus League schedule, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Gelof is still building up his hitting progression after he had surgery last September to repair a dislocated left shoulder. Barring setbacks, it doesn't seem he is in danger of being unavailable for Opening Day, though Gelof isn't a lock to make the roster. Gelof has been working out in the outfield this spring and could transition to a utility role.
