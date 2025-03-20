Zack Gelof Injury: X-rays on hand are negative

Gelof is day-to-day after X-rays on his right hand came back negative, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Gelof was hit by a pitch in Wednesday's Cactus League game versus the Guardians but has managed to avoid a major injury. He does have some swelling in the hand, so he will be held out of baseball activities Thursday before being re-evaluated Friday. Barring a setback, Gelof should be fine for Opening Day.