Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
March Madness Offer
BetMGM: $1,500 First Bet Offer with Promo Code: ROTOSPORTS
Zack Gelof headshot

Zack Gelof Injury: X-rays on hand negative

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2025 at 12:37pm

Gelof is day-to-day after X-rays on his right hand came back negative, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Gelof was hit by a pitch in Wednesday's Cactus League game versus the Guardians but has managed to avoid a major injury. He does have some swelling in the hand, so he will be held out of baseball activities Thursday before being re-evaluated Friday. Barring a setback, Gelof should be fine for Opening Day.

Zack Gelof
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now