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Zack Gelof News: Belts homer in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Gelof went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

Gelof has homered three times across six games since he returned from a right knee laceration. He's made three starts in left field while also seeing time at third base (twice) and second base (once) since his return. The good news is that he's hitting, which should help him maintain a near-everyday role. Gelof is batting .276 with an .832 OPS, 14 homers, 34 RBI, 48 runs scored, 12 doubles, one triple and eight stolen bases over 73 contests this season.

Zack Gelof
Sacramento Athletics
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