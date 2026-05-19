Zack Gelof News: Big day at plate Tuesday
Gelof went 3-for-5 with a home run, two total runs and three total RBI against the Angels in a 14-6 rout Tuesday.
Gelof knocked in two runs with a single in the third inning and then hit a solo homer in the seventh. He made his 12th straight start at third base after previously spending most of his time this season in the outfield or at second base. Gelof is getting everyday at-bats due to injuries to Max Muncy (hand) and Jacob WIlson (shoulder), but he may be earning himself a near-permanent role in the lineup even when the club is healthy. Through 16 contests in May, Gelof is batting .293 with five homers, 12 runs, 12 RBI and two stolen bases.
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