Zack Gelof News: Blasts homer in win

Gelof went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Sunday's 7-1 victory over the Guardians.

Gelof jumped on a Parker Messick slider, crushing a 429-foot homer in the fifth inning to give the Athletics a lead they wouldn't relinquish. With Denzel Clarke (foot) injured, Gelof has seen opportunities in center field against left-handed pitching and has shown flashes of productivity, driving in three runs across two starts in the series against the Guardians. Overall, the 26-year-old is hitting .250/.286/.425 with two homers, a double, seven RBI, eight runs and two stolen bases across 44 plate appearances in 2026.