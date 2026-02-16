Zack Gelof headshot

Zack Gelof News: Could see time in center field

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Gelof could get looks in center field in addition to reps at second base, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Gelof was spotted trotting out to center field during batting practice Monday, and skipper Mark Kotsay elaborated further on Gelof's potential utility role in spring training and heading into the 2026 season. "I do think Zack can play the outfield," said Kotsay. "We've seen Zack be a plus defender. There could be a role that exists on this club where Zack is on the roster." Gallegos notes that Jeff McNeil is in line to see everyday opportunities at second base, which will make the path for playing time more difficult for Gelof, who struggled in 2024 and couldn't stay healthy in 2025. However, the 26-year-old has always been a strong defender with plus speed, which will undoubtedly help as he learns the outfield. "With how the last two years have gone, I definitely want to lean into my athleticism," said Gelof. "Be the best baserunner on the team. Defensively, bring that aspect. I know I can hit, but the bare minimum is being a winning player. That's what I bring. I need to bring that to this team, so that's what I'm going to do."

Zack Gelof
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zack Gelof See More
