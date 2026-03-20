Zack Gelof News: Fails to make Opening Day roster
The Athletics optioned Gelof to Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday.
The 26-year-old had a delayed start to spring training while completing his rehab from surgery to repair a dislocated right shoulder, and he went 5-for-18 with a double, three walks and four strikeouts in six Cactus League games. Gelof posted an .840 OPS in 69 games as a rookie in 2023, but he's scuffled to a .612 OPS the past two seasons and played in just 30 MLB games last year due to injuries and ineffectiveness.
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