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Zack Gelof News: Fails to make Opening Day roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

The Athletics optioned Gelof to Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday.

The 26-year-old had a delayed start to spring training while completing his rehab from surgery to repair a dislocated right shoulder, and he went 5-for-18 with a double, three walks and four strikeouts in six Cactus League games. Gelof posted an .840 OPS in 69 games as a rookie in 2023, but he's scuffled to a .612 OPS the past two seasons and played in just 30 MLB games last year due to injuries and ineffectiveness.

Zack Gelof
Sacramento Athletics
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