Zack Gelof headshot

Zack Gelof News: First career outfield appearance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Gelof is starting in right field and batting seventh Tuesday versus the Rangers.

Tuesday's game be Geldof's first career regular season appearance in the outfield at the major league level. The typical second baseman got work in the outfield during spring training as well as a few games of work in Triple-A Las Vegas after failing to make the Opening Day roster.

Zack Gelof
Sacramento Athletics
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