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Zack Gelof News: Goes deep in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Gelof went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 5-4 loss to St. Louis.

Gelof got a center-cut fastball from Ryne Stanek and didn't miss it, blasting a solo homer over the left-center field wall in the seventh inning for his second long ball in as many games. It has been a scorching start to May for Gelof, who is slashing .308/.372/.692 with four homers, nine RBI and eight runs across 11 games this month. The 26-year-old is valued for his ability to play multiple positions across the diamond, but with Max Muncy (hand) sidelined, Gelof has seized regular playing time at third base.

Zack Gelof
Sacramento Athletics
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