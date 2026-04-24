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Zack Gelof News: Launches first home run

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2026 at 10:37pm

Gelof went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and an additional run scored in Friday's 8-1 victory over the Rangers.

The 26-year-old picked up a fourth start in five games with Denzel Clarke (foot) on the injured list and finally got his bat going Friday, clubbing a two-run home run in the ninth inning to close out the scoring. Gelof may continue to get regular playing time in the short term with Clarke on the shelf, but he isn't likely to generate much fantasy upside given his lack of success at the MLB level (.174/.230/.272 slash line over 30 contests last season) since posting an .841 OPS in 69 games as a rookie in 2023.

Zack Gelof
Sacramento Athletics
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