Zack Gelof headshot

Zack Gelof News: Making Cactus League debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Gelof (shoulder) will start at designated hitter and bat fifth in Monday's Cactus League tilt against the Reds.

Gelof has been brought along slowly in Athletics camp following surgery last September to repair a dislocated left shoulder. The 26-year-old is in competition for a reserve role, but with the late start to spring training he is likely ticketed for Triple-A Las Vegas to begin the campaign.

Zack Gelof
Sacramento Athletics
