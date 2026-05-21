Zack Gelof News: Notches two more steals
Gelof went 0-for-5 with a run, an RBI and two stolen bases Thursday in a 3-2, extra-inning win over the Angels.
Gelof made a big real-life and fantasy impact despite finishing without a hit. He reached on a fielder's choice in the seventh inning and stole second base before coming around to score. Gelof later plated the game-winning run with an RBI on a groundout in the 10th, and he subsequently swiped another bag. He's stolen four bases in his past five games and is up to six thefts on the campaign to go along with six homers, 19 runs, 17 RBI and a .255/.305/.480 slash line through 112 plate appearances.
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