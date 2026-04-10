Zack Gelof News: Recalled from Triple-A
The Athletics recalled Gelof from Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday.
He's taking the roster spot of the injured Brent Rooker (oblique). Gelof was slashing a blistering .366/.519/.732 with four home runs, three steals and a 13:7 BB:K at hitter-friendly Las Vegas. While those numbers are encouraging, Gelof's .205/.264/.348 line with a 36.1 percent strikeout rate since 2024 with the A's is not. He could see some action at designated hitter and/or second base while Rooker is out.
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