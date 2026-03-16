Zack Gelof News: Seeing action in center field

Gelof started in center field and went 1-for-4 with a run scored in Sunday's Cactus League loss to the Guardians.

After a delayed start to game action this spring while recovering from surgery last September to repair a dislocated right shoulder, Gelof has received regular playing time, with Sunday marking the first time he's manned center field. The 26-year-old has never played the outfield at the big-league level and has logged just one appearance there in the minor leagues, but with Jeff McNeil entrenched as the everyday second baseman, the Athletics are exploring ways to expand Gelof's defensive versatility. Coming off an injury-riddled 2025 in which he slashed .174/.230/.272 across 30 MLB games, Gelof could begin the 2026 season at Triple-A Las Vegas, though building up his ability to handle multiple positions could help him carve out opportunities with the big-league club.