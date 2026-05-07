Zack Gelof News: Starts again, goes deep

Gelof went 2-for-5 with a home run, a triple, three total RBI and two total runs against the Phillies in a 12-1 win Thursday.

Gelof didn't reach in either of his first two plate appearances, but he smacked a run-scoring triple in the fifth inning and followed that with a two-run homer in the seventh. The 26-year-old started for the seventh time in the A's past eight games, and he's delivered a .321 batting average with two home runs, six RBI, six runs and a stolen base during that span. Gelof has gotten starts at second base and third base as well as in center field, and he may be playing his way into a permanent roster spot even after Max Muncy (hand) and Denzel Clarke (foot) return from the injured list.