Zack Gelof News: Tallies two RBI in loss
Gelof went 1-for-3 with a two-RBI double and a run scored in Sunday's loss to the White Sox.
Gelof drew the start in right field and contributed with a two-RBI double in the seventh inning before being pinch hit for Jeff McNeil in the ninth. The double marked Gelof's first RBI of the campaign after opening the season at Triple-A Las Vegas and being recalled April 10. The 26-year-old has seen minimal playing time thus far, going 2-for-8 (.250) across seven MLB appearances.
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