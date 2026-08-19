Zack Gelof News: Two RBI and steal in loss
Gelof went 1-for-4 with two RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 9-7 loss to Kansas City
Gelof was handed the start in left field today instead of his usual third base position as Max Muncy occupied that spot. The 26-year-old extended the lead to 2-0 in the first with an RBI single off of Seth Lugo. This is his fourth start in left field since returning from the injured list, but has also seen time at third base (twice), second base (once), and designated hitter (twice).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zack Gelof See More
-
General MLB Article
MLB: First Fantasy Baseball Draft of 2027Yesterday
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week4 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target5 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Best Bets Today: Player Props for Friday, August 146 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets7 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zack Gelof See More