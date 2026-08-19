Zack Gelof News: Two RBI and steal in loss

Gelof went 1-for-4 with two RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 9-7 loss to Kansas City

Gelof was handed the start in left field today instead of his usual third base position as Max Muncy occupied that spot. The 26-year-old extended the lead to 2-0 in the first with an RBI single off of Seth Lugo. This is his fourth start in left field since returning from the injured list, but has also seen time at third base (twice), second base (once), and designated hitter (twice).