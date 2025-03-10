Zack Gelof News: Working on new batting stance

Gelof has been working on a new batting stance this spring, which appears to be paying off as he's hitting .304 (7-for-23) with a home run, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports. "You're always working," Gelof said. "There was definitely a change that needed to be addressed. I'm just doing the best of my ability to address it and be a better player because of it."

After breaking out to the tune of 14 homers and 14 steals in just 69 games as a rookie, Gelof took a step back last season with a 34.4% strikeout rate and just a .632 OPS. Despite his success this spring, he has a concerning 12 strikeouts. His 25 stolen bases were helpful for fantasy teams last year but came with a .211 batting average. Gelof is locked in as the starting second baseman to begin the season.