Zack Kelly News: Optioned Triple-A
The Red Sox optioned Zack Kelly to Triple-A Worcester on Thursday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Kelly had been solid out of the bullpen for Boston with a 3.31 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and a 14:7 K:BB through 17 appearances. The right-hander had been great in his last 12 games since April 18 with a 1.64 ERA and 11 strikeouts. However, he is losing his spot in order to make room for Tayron Guerrero.
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