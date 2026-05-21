Zack Kelly News: Optioned Triple-A

The Red Sox optioned Zack Kelly to Triple-A Worcester on Thursday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Kelly had been solid out of the bullpen for Boston with a 3.31 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and a 14:7 K:BB through 17 appearances. The right-hander had been great in his last 12 games since April 18 with a 1.64 ERA and 11 strikeouts. However, he is losing his spot in order to make room for Tayron Guerrero.