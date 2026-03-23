Zack Kelly News: Sent to minor-league camp
The Red Sox optioned Kelly to minor-league camp Monday.
Kelly was gunning for a spot on Boston's Opening Day roster after appearing in 28 major-league games for the club in 2025, finishing with a 4.58 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, three holds and a 35:12 K:BB across 35.1 innings. The 31-year-old right-hander will likely start out in Triple-A Worcester but would be in line for a call-up to the majors when the Red Sox need more depth out of the bullpen.
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