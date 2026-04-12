Zack Littell News: Allows three homers in no-decision

Littell didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Brewers, allowing three runs on six hits and no walks while striking out three in five innings of work.

Littell had a solid outing Sunday, but he made three mistakes that the Brewers punished for solo home runs that cost him a chance at a win. The good news is that those were the only three runs he surrendered in the game, as he was sharp and efficient otherwise, working through five innings in just 71 pitches. That brought Littell's season ERA to 4.20 with a 1.40 WHIP, 10 strikeouts and five walks in 15.0 innings pitched. Home runs have been an early problem for the right-hander, who has now allowed five on the season so far.