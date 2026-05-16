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Zack Littell News: Blanks O's in second win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Littell (2-4) picked up the win in Friday's 3-2 victory over the Orioles, allowing two hits and two walks over five scoreless innings. He struck out three.

The 30-year-old right-hander put together his best performance of the season on 87 pitches (49 strikes), as Littell lasted at least five innings for the first time since April 22 and didn't serve up a homer for only the third time in nine trips to the mound. After a ghastly April, Littell has found a rhythm in May, posting a 2.13 ERA. 0.95 WHIP and 4:4 K:BB though 12.2 innings over three appearances, two of them as a bulk reliever. He'll look to keep rolling in his next turn through the rotation, which lines up to come at home next week against the Mets.

Zack Littell
Washington Nationals
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