Zack Littell News: Could work in bulk relief Tuesday

Littell is a candidate to pitch in bulk relief behind opening pitcher PJ Poulin in Tuesday's game in Philadelphia, Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic reports.

According to Nusbaum, manager Blake Butera merely grinned and said, "Poulin's starting," when asked if Littell would be involved in the Nationals' pitching plan for Tuesday, but all signs point to the right-hander making his Washington debut. After signing with Washington late in spring training, Littell built up to 2.2 innings and 64 pitches in his final Grapefruit League outing, so he likely would have been under a bit of a workload restriction if the Nationals had elected to use him as a traditional starter Tuesday. He should eventually move into the rotation once he's fully stretched out.