Zack Littell News: Cut by Snakes
The Diamondbacks released Littell on Wednesday
Littell was pushed off Arizona's 40-man roster Sunday after giving up 10 runs in 12 innings with the D-backs, and he'll now part ways with the organization entirely after clearing waivers. The 30-year-old righty owns a 5.21 ERA and 1.41 WHIP through 124.1 innings in the majors this season but could still provide help for teams in need of a starter or long-relief depth.
Zack Littell
Free Agent
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