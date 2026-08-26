Zack Littell News: Cut by Snakes

The Diamondbacks released Littell on Wednesday

Littell was pushed off Arizona's 40-man roster Sunday after giving up 10 runs in 12 innings with the D-backs, and he'll now part ways with the organization entirely after clearing waivers. The 30-year-old righty owns a 5.21 ERA and 1.41 WHIP through 124.1 innings in the majors this season but could still provide help for teams in need of a starter or long-relief depth.