Zack Littell News: Drops second straight decision

Littell (0-2) took the loss Friday as the Rays were downed 5-2 by the Rangers, coughing up five runs on six hits and two walks over seven innings. He struck out three.

Most of the damage came in the third inning, when Texas reeled off five straight hits before Littell could record an out. The right-hander has given Tampa Bay some length to begin the year, and through his first two starts he sports a 4.15 ERA and 10:2 K:BB in 13 innings. He'll look to get into the win column in his next outing, which lines up to come at home next week against the Angels.