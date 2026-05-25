Zack Littell News: Fans seven over seven innings

Littell (4-4) earned the win Monday against the Nationals, allowing one run on five hits and two walks while striking out seven over seven innings.

Following opener PJ Poulin, who surrendered one run across two innings, Littell took over and finished out the game, turning in his best outing of the season. The veteran right-hander threw 70 of his 106 pitches for strikes while setting season highs in both innings pitched and strikeouts with seven apiece. Littell has quietly been excellent throughout May, posting a 2.19 ERA across five appearances during the month. Despite the strong recent stretch, his overall season line still sits at a 5.23 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 30:17 K:BB across 53.1 innings. Littell is scheduled to face San Diego on Sunday in his next start.