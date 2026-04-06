Zack Littell News: Fans six in first start

Littell didn't factor into the decision Monday against the Cardinals, allowing one run on four hits and three walks in five innings. He struck out six.

Littell coughed up three runs to the Phillies in first appearance of the season as a reliever, but he showed improvement as a starter Monday. The right-hander yielded a lone extra-base hit but was able to throw only 70 pitches, the latter of which is likely because he didn't sign with the Nationals until early March. Littell tentatively lines up to face the Brewers in his next scheduled start over the weekend, and he'll be hoping to further stretch himself out.