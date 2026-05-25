Zack Littell News: Following opener Monday

Littell is slated to follow an opener in Monday's game against the Guardians, Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic reports.

Left-hander PJ Poulin will open things for the Nationals before Littell carries the bulk of the workload. Littell had a rough April but has settled in in May, posting a 2.55 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 7:4 K:BB over 17.2 frames covering two starts and two bulk relief appearances.