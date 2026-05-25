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Zack Littell News: Following opener Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Littell is slated to follow an opener in Monday's game against the Guardians, Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic reports.

Left-hander PJ Poulin will open things for the Nationals before Littell carries the bulk of the workload. Littell had a rough April but has settled in in May, posting a 2.55 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 7:4 K:BB over 17.2 frames covering two starts and two bulk relief appearances.

Zack Littell
Washington Nationals
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