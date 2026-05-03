Zack Littell News: Gets into win column

Littell (1-4) earned the win Sunday against the Brewers, allowing one run on one hit and one walk in 3.2 innings. He struck out one.

Working behind opener PJ Poulin on Sunday, Littell quietly gave the Nationals one of his better performances of 2026 in long relief. It was just the right-hander's second appearance of the year with fewer than three runs allowed, and he kept the ball in the yard for just the second time in seven outings this season. Littell still has a rough 7.24 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 17:12 K:BB over 32.1 innings, so fantasy managers can likely find more appealing streaming options.