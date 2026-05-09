Zack Littell News: Goes four innings in bulk relief

Littell did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 8-7 loss to the Marlins, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and one walk without recording a strikeout over four innings.

Littell entered with a 4-0 lead but was unimpressive, generating just two swinging strikes on 69 pitches and failing to register a strikeout for the first time this season. While the 30-year-old is not known for his ability to get whiffs, he's now induced just three total punchouts over his last four outings while working in bulk relief during his past two. Additionally, he owns an ugly 6.94 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 17:13 K:BB across 36.1 innings so far in 2026. Should Littell draw a start in his next appearance, it would likely come at home against Baltimore next weekend.