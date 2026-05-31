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Zack Littell News: Grabs fourth straight win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

Littell (5-4) earned the win Sunday over the Padres, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out five.

It's the second straight quality start and fourth straight win for Littell, who's given up just five runs over 23 innings in that span. It's been quite a turnaround for the veteran right-hander, who struggled to a 6.94 ERA in his first eight outings (36.1 innings) this year. Littell will look to extend his winning streak his next time out, currently scheduled to come on the road against the Diamondbacks next weeknd.

Zack Littell
Washington Nationals
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