Zack Littell News: Hammered for eight runs in loss

Littell (0-4) took the loss Tuesday against the Mets, surrendering eight runs (four earned) on five hits and three walks with one strikeout across 3.2 innings.

Littell has now been tagged for eight runs in each of his last three starts and has given up an astonishing 25 earned runs and 13 homers across 28.2 innings this season. Both of those numbers are the most in the league. It's fair to wonder how much longer Washington will trot out the right-hander to make starts. He gave up long balls to Bo Bichette and Juan Soto on Tuesday and now owns a hideous 7.85 ERA, 1.74 WHIP and 16:11 K:BB across six appearances. His 9.06 FIP and 7.96 xERA suggest Littell has somehow pitched even worse than his numbers would suggest.