Zack Littell News: Hit hard in third loss

Littell (0-3) took the loss Thursday against the Angels, allowing seven runs on eight hits and a walk over four innings. He struck out four.

Littell fell victim to the home-run ball Thursday -- he gave up a solo shot to Taylor Ward on his second pitch of the game before the Angels added five runs on three homers off Littell in the fifth. The 29-year-old Littell has now dropped three straight starts to open the year, posting a 6.88 ERA with a 1.24 WHIP and 14:3 K:BB across 17 innings. He's currently lined up for a home matchup with the Red Sox in his next outing.