Zack Littell News: Links up with Nationals

Littell agreed to a contract with the Nationals on Sunday, Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The right-hander produced a 3.81 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 130:32 K:BB across 186.2 regular-season innings between the Rays and Reds last season, but he was unable to secure a contract for 2026 until well after the start of spring training. There's now less than three weeks until Opening Day, so Littell doesn't have a ton of time to get built up for the start of the season. Once ready to go, the 30-year-old Littell should step in as Washington's staff ace with Cade Cavalli and Josiah Gray otherwise positioned at the top of the rotation.