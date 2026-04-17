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Zack Littell News: Lit up by San Francisco

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Littell (0-2) took the loss against the Giants on Friday, allowing eight runs on 11 hits and one walk while striking out four across four innings.

It was another tough outing for Littell, who has given up two home runs or more in three of his first four starts of the season. Six of the eight runs he yielded Friday came in the third inning, highlighted by three-run homer from Heliot Ramos, and Littell was dinged for two more runs in the fourth, including a solo shot from Drew Gilbert. Littell has posted a sub-4.00 ERA in each of the last two seasons, but he's opened 2026 with a 7.11 ERA and 1.74 WHIP over 19 innings. He's slated to start next week at home against Atlanta.

Zack Littell
Washington Nationals
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