Zack Littell headshot

Zack Littell News: Making first start Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Littell is slated to start Monday's game against the Cardinals in Washington.

Perhaps in an effort to manage Littell's workload after his late signing in spring training, the Nationals used the right-hander in bulk relief behind an opener in his team debut last Tuesday in Philadelphia. Littell covered five innings and 75 pitches in that appearance, so he should now be stretched out enough to handle a typical starter's workload Monday versus St. Louis.

Zack Littell
Washington Nationals
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